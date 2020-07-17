3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool hot tub

Beautiful Remodeled First Floor 2/2 Condo x Rent in Front of Full Sail ! - Beautiful Just Remodeled First floor Condo x Rent with two bedrooms and two baths. Over 1,000 SF of open living space. New ceramic wood like look in all the condo. New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops and New Stainless Steel Appliances. Nice patio and interior laundry. Beautiful pool, hot tub, and more. Zoned for A-rated Winter Park schools, this home offers an ideal location that is convenient to Park Avenue, Baldwin Park, Winter Park Hospital, and Downtown Orlando. In front of Full Sail University and Close proximity to Valencia, Rollins College, and UCF. Great Winter Park Schools.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2702331)