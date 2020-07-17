All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133

3020 Antique Oaks Circle · (407) 921-1200
Location

3020 Antique Oaks Circle, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Remodeled First Floor 2/2 Condo x Rent in Front of Full Sail ! - Beautiful Just Remodeled First floor Condo x Rent with two bedrooms and two baths. Over 1,000 SF of open living space. New ceramic wood like look in all the condo. New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops and New Stainless Steel Appliances. Nice patio and interior laundry. Beautiful pool, hot tub, and more. Zoned for A-rated Winter Park schools, this home offers an ideal location that is convenient to Park Avenue, Baldwin Park, Winter Park Hospital, and Downtown Orlando. In front of Full Sail University and Close proximity to Valencia, Rollins College, and UCF. Great Winter Park Schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2702331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 have any available units?
3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 have?
Some of 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 is pet friendly.
Does 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 offer parking?
No, 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 does not offer parking.
Does 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 have a pool?
Yes, 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 has a pool.
Does 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 have accessible units?
No, 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 Antique Oaks Circle #133 does not have units with air conditioning.
