All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 3012 Carley Estates Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
3012 Carley Estates Ct
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

3012 Carley Estates Ct

3012 Carley Estates Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3012 Carley Estates Court, Orange County, FL 32817

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3166243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Carley Estates Ct have any available units?
3012 Carley Estates Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 3012 Carley Estates Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Carley Estates Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Carley Estates Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Carley Estates Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 3012 Carley Estates Ct offer parking?
No, 3012 Carley Estates Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Carley Estates Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Carley Estates Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Carley Estates Ct have a pool?
No, 3012 Carley Estates Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Carley Estates Ct have accessible units?
No, 3012 Carley Estates Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Carley Estates Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Carley Estates Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Carley Estates Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Carley Estates Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir
Azalea Park, FL 32822

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College