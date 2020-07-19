Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 Available 02/08/19 CUTE STUDIO WITH TILE THROUGHOUT - THIS IS A STUDIO AND NOT A ONE BEDROOM. THIS STUDIO IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL BEGINNING of FEB. Pre-approved applications will get priority. Completely renovated downstairs studio unit. Tile throughout, neutral colors, newer appliances. This community has tennis court and a pool, and is centrally located for shopping. Perfect for an individual looking to stay in the Winter Park area. $50 additional APPLICATION FEE FOR HOA approval required before move in!



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

#50605



(RLNE2004867)