Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295

295 Scottsdale Sq Unit 295 · No Longer Available
Location

295 Scottsdale Sq Unit 295, Orange County, FL 32792

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 Available 02/08/19 CUTE STUDIO WITH TILE THROUGHOUT - THIS IS A STUDIO AND NOT A ONE BEDROOM. THIS STUDIO IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL BEGINNING of FEB. Pre-approved applications will get priority. Completely renovated downstairs studio unit. Tile throughout, neutral colors, newer appliances. This community has tennis court and a pool, and is centrally located for shopping. Perfect for an individual looking to stay in the Winter Park area. $50 additional APPLICATION FEE FOR HOA approval required before move in!

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#50605

(RLNE2004867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 have any available units?
295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 have?
Some of 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 currently offering any rent specials?
295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 is pet friendly.
Does 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 offer parking?
No, 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 does not offer parking.
Does 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 have a pool?
Yes, 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 has a pool.
Does 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 have accessible units?
No, 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 has units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 295 Scottsdale Square Unit #295 has units with air conditioning.
