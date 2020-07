Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This Large 4 bedroom home is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Winter Park! Come and see this home that includes a formal living room and dining room. From the kitchen you can enjoy a full view to another dining area, family room and spacious backyard. In addition, this home includes: three full bathrooms, wood floors, fenced in back yard and 2 car garage. Lawn care included at list price. Pets welcome with additional deposit (conditional)