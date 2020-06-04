Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2834 DELCREST CT Available 06/01/19 Great 3 BR 2 BA home in fantastic location - Available June 1st! Please TEXT Chris for showing appointment @ 321-277-7609~ Include your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.



There is a lot to love in this home from the newly updated kitchen to the all tile floors you will love all it has to offer. Featuring a split floor plan, a fenced back yard and a very open layout with vaulted ceilings it is a wonderful place to call home.



Application Fee is $45 per adult. A one time administrative fee of $100 is due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE4063977)