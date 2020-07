Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4/3 - This spacious 4/3 home features an open kitchen and great room floor plan with a private dining room and living room. Updated kitchen, large covered patio ideal for entertaining. Lawn care is included in the rent. No pets. Available after August 1st. If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this home, give me a call.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3220522)