Orange County, FL
2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE

2551 Egret Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2551 Egret Shores Drive, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful well kept townhome built in 2018, features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2- car garage with a 2 car wide paver driveway, and a security system. The large open concept Living Room/Kitchen combination with tile throughout the first floor gives you plenty of space. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, 42" Cherry wood cabinets with crown molding, and stainless steal appliances. Upstairs the master retreat has a spacious walk-in closet. The adjoining master bath suite features double sinks with granite counter tops, a garden bath tub and separate shower showcasing beautiful upgraded tile. Separating the master from the other two bedrooms is a spacious loft area. Close to the airport, this community has a community pool and playground with easy access to the 417. This energy efficient home is ready and waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE have any available units?
2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE have?
Some of 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
