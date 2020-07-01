2551 EGRET SHORES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful well kept townhome built in 2018, features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2- car garage with a 2 car wide paver driveway, and a security system. The large open concept Living Room/Kitchen combination with tile throughout the first floor gives you plenty of space. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, 42" Cherry wood cabinets with crown molding, and stainless steal appliances. Upstairs the master retreat has a spacious walk-in closet. The adjoining master bath suite features double sinks with granite counter tops, a garden bath tub and separate shower showcasing beautiful upgraded tile. Separating the master from the other two bedrooms is a spacious loft area. Close to the airport, this community has a community pool and playground with easy access to the 417. This energy efficient home is ready and waiting for you.