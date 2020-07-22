2401 Barley Club Ct #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel pool ceiling fan range

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in South Orlando - This 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo is centrally located and close to everything Orlando has to offer. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and glass top range. Washer and dryer included for tenant convenience. The breakfast bar is an added benefit between the dining area and kitchen. Living room opens to screened balcony overlooking tranquil pond. Enjoy watching nature from your screened enclosure. Bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans. Both bathrooms have tub shower combination. Very close to shopping, restaurants, medical, public transportation, and all the main road arteries leading to the pleasures that Orlando offers.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.



After homeowner approval, tenants will be required to make application with HOA at $100 per person/married couple. HOA application will take up to 5 business days to be approved. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Mark Cline 407-697-5497



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $60.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4716360)