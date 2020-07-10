Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2356 Monaco Cove Circle Available 06/01/19 Fabulous 4 Bed / 2 Bath *** Available 06/01/19*** - Renovated & Fantastic Home 4 Bed/2 Bath/ 2 Car Garage

Located at 2356 Monaco Cove Circle Orlando, FL 32825

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops &

Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet

Garden Tub in Master Bath

Tile Throughout

W/D Hookups

Only Small Pets Allowed with Approval

Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval

Very Conveniently Located. Minutes Away from Major Highways, Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment.

Call Today to Schedule an Appointment to See this Beautiful Home! (407)308-0600-Ivan Tobon with Outlet Realty.

No Pets Allowed



