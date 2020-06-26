220 Pleasant Gardens Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Dream home with a corner lot in a Cul de Sac. This 3 bedroom home has many features to love. Enjoy the open kitchen and living room area. Vaulted ceilings and an additional bonus room gives it a spacious feel. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. The huge back yard is sheltered with a mature canopy of trees which provide ample shade throughout the day. There is a long driveway driveway and plenty of space in the front yard as well. The added Florida room boasts additional square footage to the living space. Two car garage and washer & dryer included.

This fantastic location has many amenities near by: Schools, daycare, supermarkets, banks, plus more.

***Pet Friendly*** No smoking