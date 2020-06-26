All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
220 Pleasant Gardens Dr
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

220 Pleasant Gardens Dr

220 Pleasant Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

220 Pleasant Gardens Drive, Orange County, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dream home with a corner lot in a Cul de Sac. This 3 bedroom home has many features to love. Enjoy the open kitchen and living room area. Vaulted ceilings and an additional bonus room gives it a spacious feel. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. The huge back yard is sheltered with a mature canopy of trees which provide ample shade throughout the day. There is a long driveway driveway and plenty of space in the front yard as well. The added Florida room boasts additional square footage to the living space. Two car garage and washer & dryer included.
This fantastic location has many amenities near by: Schools, daycare, supermarkets, banks, plus more.
***Pet Friendly*** No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr have any available units?
220 Pleasant Gardens Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr have?
Some of 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
220 Pleasant Gardens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr is pet friendly.
Does 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr offers parking.
Does 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr have a pool?
No, 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr does not have a pool.
Does 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Pleasant Gardens Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College