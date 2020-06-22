Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2002 Henderson Drive - Deposit $1195. Monthly Rent $1195. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com for your private showing!



This Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is conveniently located just south of Downtown Orlando, close to Thornton Park, the new SODO District, Schools, Parks, Bus Lines, Highways, Shopping, Dining, Night Life and much more!



This quaint duplex has a Living Room, Kitchen equipped with new appliances including Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Range/Oven and Microwave, Split Bedroom Floorplan, Tile throughout, Fresh Paint and a Fenced In Back Yard including additional unit for Storage.



Lawn Care and Water Included!



Please note that there is no washer/dryer or washer/dryer hookups at this property.



Orange County Public Schools:

Kaley Elementary

Howard Middle

Boone High

**Please check with your local school board to confirm zoned schools**



Directions-

Head west on Curry Ford Rd toward S Bumby Ave, Turn left onto S Bumby Ave, Turn right onto Henderson Dr



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet.

Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



