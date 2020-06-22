All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 2002 Henderson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
2002 Henderson Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2002 Henderson Drive

2002 Henderson Drive · (407) 346-5743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2002 Henderson Drive, Orange County, FL 32806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2002 Henderson Drive · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2002 Henderson Drive - Deposit $1195. Monthly Rent $1195. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com for your private showing!

This Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is conveniently located just south of Downtown Orlando, close to Thornton Park, the new SODO District, Schools, Parks, Bus Lines, Highways, Shopping, Dining, Night Life and much more!

This quaint duplex has a Living Room, Kitchen equipped with new appliances including Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Range/Oven and Microwave, Split Bedroom Floorplan, Tile throughout, Fresh Paint and a Fenced In Back Yard including additional unit for Storage.

Lawn Care and Water Included!

Please note that there is no washer/dryer or washer/dryer hookups at this property.

Orange County Public Schools:
Kaley Elementary
Howard Middle
Boone High
**Please check with your local school board to confirm zoned schools**

Directions-
Head west on Curry Ford Rd toward S Bumby Ave, Turn left onto S Bumby Ave, Turn right onto Henderson Dr

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet.
Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com for your private showing!

(RLNE3352975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Henderson Drive have any available units?
2002 Henderson Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2002 Henderson Drive have?
Some of 2002 Henderson Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Henderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Henderson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Henderson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Henderson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Henderson Drive offer parking?
No, 2002 Henderson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Henderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Henderson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Henderson Drive have a pool?
No, 2002 Henderson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Henderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2002 Henderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Henderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Henderson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Henderson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Henderson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2002 Henderson Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir
Azalea Park, FL 32822

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity