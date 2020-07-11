All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140

1956 Lake Atriums Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1956 Lake Atriums Cir, Orange County, FL 32839
Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
ORLANDO: Gated Community of Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE NOW! Ground Floor unit with washer and dryer included! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo also features the kitchen with a breakfast bar is open to the living room/dining area, has ceiling fans, walk-in closet, split bedroom plan and a covered porch with storage closet. Fresh paint and new carpet! Call today for an appointment to see it!
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
Community offers a pool and hot tub, fitness center and is gated.

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedrooms
Walk-in Closet
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
New Carpet, Fresh Paint
Carpet, Laminate and Tile Flooring
Covered Porch w/Storage Closet
Water Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

SCHOOLS:
Palmetto Elementary
Westridge Middle
Oak Ridge High

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

(RLNE3365359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 have any available units?
1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 have?
Some of 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 currently offering any rent specials?
1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 is pet friendly.
Does 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 offer parking?
No, 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 does not offer parking.
Does 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 have a pool?
Yes, 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 has a pool.
Does 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 have accessible units?
Yes, 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 has accessible units.
Does 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue
Orange County, FL 32819
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College