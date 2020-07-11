1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

ORLANDO: Gated Community of Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE NOW! Ground Floor unit with washer and dryer included! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo also features the kitchen with a breakfast bar is open to the living room/dining area, has ceiling fans, walk-in closet, split bedroom plan and a covered porch with storage closet. Fresh paint and new carpet! Call today for an appointment to see it!

Community offers a pool and hot tub, fitness center and is gated.



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Split Bedrooms

Walk-in Closet

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

New Carpet, Fresh Paint

Carpet, Laminate and Tile Flooring

Covered Porch w/Storage Closet

Water Included

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



SCHOOLS:

Palmetto Elementary

Westridge Middle

Oak Ridge High



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid



(RLNE3365359)