1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140

Amenities
ORLANDO: Gated Community of Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE NOW! Ground Floor unit with washer and dryer included! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo also features the kitchen with a breakfast bar is open to the living room/dining area, has ceiling fans, walk-in closet, split bedroom plan and a covered porch with storage closet. Fresh paint and new carpet! Call today for an appointment to see it!
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
Community offers a pool and hot tub, fitness center and is gated.
FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedrooms
Walk-in Closet
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
New Carpet, Fresh Paint
Carpet, Laminate and Tile Flooring
Covered Porch w/Storage Closet
Water Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
SCHOOLS:
Palmetto Elementary
Westridge Middle
Oak Ridge High
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid
(RLNE3365359)