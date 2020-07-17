All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 168 Scottsdale Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
168 Scottsdale Square
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 PM

168 Scottsdale Square

168 Scottsdale Square · (407) 250-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

168 Scottsdale Square, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 168 Scottsdale Square · Avail. Aug 14

$1,585

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
168 Scottsdale Square Available 08/14/20 Charming 3/2 Condo near Full Sail in Winter Park!! - Welcome home to Winter Park Woods! Charming 3 bed 2 bath condo! Open living and dining areas highlight beautiful flooring. Updated kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, tiled back splash and breakfast bar. Master suite is complete with private bath and double closets. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath. Winter Park Woods is a desirable neighborhood and offers residents two community pools, tennis court and a playground. Conveniently located near Full Sail, UCF, Valencia College and Downtown Orlando. This property will be available mid August. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

*** Separate HOA application/fee may apply ***

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/SkbMrWmxhj4gnF31hQBJkfqw

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/168-scottsdale-square

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4500444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Scottsdale Square have any available units?
168 Scottsdale Square has a unit available for $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 168 Scottsdale Square have?
Some of 168 Scottsdale Square's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Scottsdale Square currently offering any rent specials?
168 Scottsdale Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Scottsdale Square pet-friendly?
No, 168 Scottsdale Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 168 Scottsdale Square offer parking?
No, 168 Scottsdale Square does not offer parking.
Does 168 Scottsdale Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Scottsdale Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Scottsdale Square have a pool?
Yes, 168 Scottsdale Square has a pool.
Does 168 Scottsdale Square have accessible units?
No, 168 Scottsdale Square does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Scottsdale Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Scottsdale Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Scottsdale Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Scottsdale Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 168 Scottsdale Square?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity