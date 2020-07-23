Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1612 Sweetwater West Circle. Gated Community. Contemporary style with 2047 heated sq.ft. 4/2.5 split bedroom plan, foyer, formal dining & living rooms, family room w/fireplace, volume ceilings, inside utility. Features, ceiling fans, nice earth tone decorative colors, chair rails. Bay window for the dinette, breakfast bar from the kitchen to living room. Nice large tiled foyer entrance. Master bath has separate shower & garden tub. Ceramic tile porch is where the 1/2 bath is. Pretty bird bath in the front entrance. Large end lot, no left side neighbor. Room measurements are approximate. Price includes lawn service. Prefer no pets. You must see! HOA must approve & fee's required prior to move in. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.