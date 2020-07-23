All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:10 AM

1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE

1612 Sweetwater West Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1612 Sweetwater West Circle, Orange County, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1612 Sweetwater West Circle. Gated Community. Contemporary style with 2047 heated sq.ft. 4/2.5 split bedroom plan, foyer, formal dining & living rooms, family room w/fireplace, volume ceilings, inside utility. Features, ceiling fans, nice earth tone decorative colors, chair rails. Bay window for the dinette, breakfast bar from the kitchen to living room. Nice large tiled foyer entrance. Master bath has separate shower & garden tub. Ceramic tile porch is where the 1/2 bath is. Pretty bird bath in the front entrance. Large end lot, no left side neighbor. Room measurements are approximate. Price includes lawn service. Prefer no pets. You must see! HOA must approve & fee's required prior to move in. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE have any available units?
1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE have?
Some of 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College