14722 Kristenright Lane

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2730bfb01d ---- Live in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split floor plan including living room, family room, dining room and 2 car garage (w/auto opener). Community pool and playground. (Our office caps roommates at three per property). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information. 2 Car Garage Carpet Living/Dining Room Combo Possible With Approval Stove Vinyl