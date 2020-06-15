All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 14722 Kristenright Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
14722 Kristenright Lane
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

14722 Kristenright Lane

14722 Kristenright Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14722 Kristenright Lane, Orange County, FL 32826

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2730bfb01d ---- Live in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split floor plan including living room, family room, dining room and 2 car garage (w/auto opener). Community pool and playground. (Our office caps roommates at three per property). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information. 2 Car Garage Carpet Living/Dining Room Combo Possible With Approval Stove Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14722 Kristenright Lane have any available units?
14722 Kristenright Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 14722 Kristenright Lane have?
Some of 14722 Kristenright Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14722 Kristenright Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14722 Kristenright Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14722 Kristenright Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14722 Kristenright Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14722 Kristenright Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14722 Kristenright Lane offers parking.
Does 14722 Kristenright Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14722 Kristenright Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14722 Kristenright Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14722 Kristenright Lane has a pool.
Does 14722 Kristenright Lane have accessible units?
No, 14722 Kristenright Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14722 Kristenright Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14722 Kristenright Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14722 Kristenright Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14722 Kristenright Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College