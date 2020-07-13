All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:00 AM

12868 Gettysburg Circle

12868 Gettysburg Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12868 Gettysburg Circle, Orange County, FL 32837
Heritage Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Location, well maintained spacious home with pool! House features tile through out, eating space in kitchen, all appliances included, open floor plan, & auto garage door opener. New Roof! Close to shopping, schools, 417 & more. Rent includes lawn and pool service.
Great Location, well maintained spacious home with pool! House features tile through out, eating space in kitchen, all appliances included, open floor plan, & auto garage door opener. New Roof! Close to shopping, schools, 417 & more. Rent includes lawn and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12868 Gettysburg Circle have any available units?
12868 Gettysburg Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 12868 Gettysburg Circle have?
Some of 12868 Gettysburg Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12868 Gettysburg Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12868 Gettysburg Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12868 Gettysburg Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12868 Gettysburg Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 12868 Gettysburg Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12868 Gettysburg Circle offers parking.
Does 12868 Gettysburg Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12868 Gettysburg Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12868 Gettysburg Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12868 Gettysburg Circle has a pool.
Does 12868 Gettysburg Circle have accessible units?
No, 12868 Gettysburg Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12868 Gettysburg Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12868 Gettysburg Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12868 Gettysburg Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12868 Gettysburg Circle has units with air conditioning.
