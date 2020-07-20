All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:51 PM

11620 BLACK RAIL STREET

11620 Black Rail Street · No Longer Available
Location

11620 Black Rail Street, Orange County, FL 34786

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths home. Enter to the formal living room, separate dining area, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, island and all SS appliances it opens to a great room where you can relax and enjoy your family time. The first floor is complemented with a front porch and a back lanai where you can grill your food away! On the second floor, you have a loft that could be used as an office or as a second family room, two bedrooms that share a spacious bathroom, laundry room and a great master bedroom with in-suite bathroom and a walking closet. Home has many energy efficient features that will help you lower utility bills. The house is located very close to a big community green area, swimming pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET have any available units?
11620 BLACK RAIL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET have?
Some of 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11620 BLACK RAIL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET offers parking.
Does 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET has a pool.
Does 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET have accessible units?
No, 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11620 BLACK RAIL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
