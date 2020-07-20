11620 BLACK RAIL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths home. Enter to the formal living room, separate dining area, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, island and all SS appliances it opens to a great room where you can relax and enjoy your family time. The first floor is complemented with a front porch and a back lanai where you can grill your food away! On the second floor, you have a loft that could be used as an office or as a second family room, two bedrooms that share a spacious bathroom, laundry room and a great master bedroom with in-suite bathroom and a walking closet. Home has many energy efficient features that will help you lower utility bills. The house is located very close to a big community green area, swimming pool and playground.