All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
11582 Westwood Blvd #1428
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11582 Westwood Blvd #1428

11582 Westwood Blvd Unit 1428 · (407) 716-0459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11582 Westwood Blvd Unit 1428, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 Available 09/04/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 Orlando, FL - Description: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 11526 Westwood Blvd #722 Orlando, FL 32821; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C. HOA Approval Required. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application. HOA Approval Required.

Driving Directions: From W. Sand Lake Rd. turn right onto International Dr.,Turn right onto Westwood Blvd.

(RLNE5899429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 have any available units?
11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 have?
Some of 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 currently offering any rent specials?
11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 pet-friendly?
No, 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 offer parking?
No, 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 does not offer parking.
Does 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 have a pool?
No, 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 does not have a pool.
Does 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 have accessible units?
No, 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 does not have accessible units.
Does 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11582 Westwood Blvd #1428?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue
Orange County, FL 32819
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity