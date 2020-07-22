All apartments in Orange County
Orange County, FL
1110 Vonderay Road
1110 Vonderay Road

1110 Vonderay Road · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Vonderay Road, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
microwave
range
Single family home with 1173 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms/2 baths and carport. Open floor plan with kitchen with newer appliances including over range microwave, breakfast table area with French doors leading to the back yard with wood deck. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. Ceramic flooring throughout. Carport and utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Large fenced in yard and front porch with picket fence. Located in Orlando near shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment and bus line.

Available Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Renters Insurance Required*

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.
NO AIRBNB

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Vonderay Road have any available units?
1110 Vonderay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1110 Vonderay Road have?
Some of 1110 Vonderay Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Vonderay Road currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Vonderay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Vonderay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Vonderay Road is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Vonderay Road offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Vonderay Road offers parking.
Does 1110 Vonderay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Vonderay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Vonderay Road have a pool?
No, 1110 Vonderay Road does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Vonderay Road have accessible units?
No, 1110 Vonderay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Vonderay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Vonderay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Vonderay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Vonderay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
