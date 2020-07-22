1110 Vonderay Road

Amenities

Single family home with 1173 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms/2 baths and carport. Open floor plan with kitchen with newer appliances including over range microwave, breakfast table area with French doors leading to the back yard with wood deck. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. Ceramic flooring throughout. Carport and utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Large fenced in yard and front porch with picket fence. Located in Orlando near shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment and bus line.



Available Now!



Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



Renters Insurance Required*



12 Month Lease

$75 application fee per adult.

Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

NO AIRBNB



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

