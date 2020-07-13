11030 Cyrilla Woods Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a295267071 ---- Move right into this Beautiful Brand new lake front home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The home offers a spacious living area. Kitchen with island overlooks the living room and dining room, features granite counters, dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with a huge walk-in closet, his and her sinks, garden tub and tile shower. Sit back and enjoy the gorgeous lake view from the covered rear lanai. The Oaks at Moss Park offers internet, phone and cable included as part of the community and it is also minutes from the up and coming Medical City, located near Lake Nona. Minutes from 417, 528 and airport. Don\'t wait, call today for a private viewing. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval). For more information contact Mo at 407-571-1441. 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Dryer Pool Possible With Approval Stove Washing Machine