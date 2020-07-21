11015 BELMERE ISLES COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse concierge gym on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

Welcome to the Reserve at Belmere in Windermere Florida. This home is located in a highly sought after 24/7 guard-gated community and is now available for rent! The 3BD/2BTH 2,023 sqft home is simply amazing. As you enter, you are greeted with the bright, spacious living room. Sliding glass doors open up to your private oasis perfect Florida living and a great space for entertaining family and friends. Fall in love with the open floor plan, natural light, and fresh paint that flows with the home. The master bathroom features a huge walk-in closet, private entrance to the patio and large master bathroom. Enjoy all this community has to offer. Amenities include a fitness center, basketball, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Shopping, major medical facilities, golf, theme parks, and convenience to major roads make this your dream home to live the great Florida lifestyle! Lawn maintenance is included with the rent!



PLEASE NOTE: Application fee is non-refundable. All of our tenants are automatically enrolled in our Resident Concierge Program at a price of $25.00 per month. All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Some associations may also have application fees.