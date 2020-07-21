All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 10842 Woodchase Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
10842 Woodchase Circle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:40 PM

10842 Woodchase Circle

10842 Woodchase Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10842 Woodchase Circle, Orange County, FL 32836

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in Avalon of Turtle Creek in the Dr. Phillips area. Guarded gate and HOA takes care of the front yard lawn maintenance. Living room has custom acid washed concrete floor with a wood burning fire place and wet bar, great for entertaining. Kitchen has two toned cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and small eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that open to the paved back patio with Gazebo. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Minutes away from Sand Lake’s restaurant row with some of Orlando’s finest restaurants call home. Great commute to turnpike, Beachline or I-4. Close to Disney, Universal or Seaworld. This house will go fast!!!! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,175, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10842 Woodchase Circle have any available units?
10842 Woodchase Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10842 Woodchase Circle have?
Some of 10842 Woodchase Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10842 Woodchase Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10842 Woodchase Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10842 Woodchase Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10842 Woodchase Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10842 Woodchase Circle offer parking?
No, 10842 Woodchase Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10842 Woodchase Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10842 Woodchase Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10842 Woodchase Circle have a pool?
No, 10842 Woodchase Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10842 Woodchase Circle have accessible units?
No, 10842 Woodchase Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10842 Woodchase Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10842 Woodchase Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10842 Woodchase Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10842 Woodchase Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College