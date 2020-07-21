10842 Woodchase Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in Avalon of Turtle Creek in the Dr. Phillips area. Guarded gate and HOA takes care of the front yard lawn maintenance. Living room has custom acid washed concrete floor with a wood burning fire place and wet bar, great for entertaining. Kitchen has two toned cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and small eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that open to the paved back patio with Gazebo. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Minutes away from Sand Lake’s restaurant row with some of Orlando’s finest restaurants call home. Great commute to turnpike, Beachline or I-4. Close to Disney, Universal or Seaworld. This house will go fast!!!! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,175, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.