Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD

10824 Lemon Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10824 Lemon Lake Boulevard, Orange County, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gated Community at Ruby Lake. Furnished or Unfurnished Casoria model on Ruby Lake with gorgeous views. This Four Bedroom, Three and One Half Baths has many upgrades. Kitchen with granite counter tops, oversized island, 42" Birch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to Living and dining area. Bedroom suite on first floor, 3-car tandem garage, large loft and enclosed outdoor patio. Master suite with lake views, large walk in closet, bath with double sinks, granite counter tops, tub and shower. Laundry room on second floor. Lawn service included. Community pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to major roads, attractions, shopping, restaurants and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD have any available units?
10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
