10824 LEMON LAKE BOULEVARD

Gated Community at Ruby Lake. Furnished or Unfurnished Casoria model on Ruby Lake with gorgeous views. This Four Bedroom, Three and One Half Baths has many upgrades. Kitchen with granite counter tops, oversized island, 42" Birch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to Living and dining area. Bedroom suite on first floor, 3-car tandem garage, large loft and enclosed outdoor patio. Master suite with lake views, large walk in closet, bath with double sinks, granite counter tops, tub and shower. Laundry room on second floor. Lawn service included. Community pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to major roads, attractions, shopping, restaurants and airport.