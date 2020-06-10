10811 Savannah Landing Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Newer 3/2.5 End Unit Townhouse In Beautiful Lake Nona - Come and see this beautiful townhouse located in desirable master planned, gated community of Nona Terrace. Open plan kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar and views to the conservation area. The front door opens into the spacious formal living & dining room. All bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry closet. The master suite has a tray ceiling, walk in closet and & bathroom suite with dual sinks and shower. Outside there is a brick paver driveway and attached 1 car garage.



*Basic cable, internet and lawn care included with monthly rent*



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Minimum 650 credit score required. $50 application fee.



For more information and showing times please contact our office at (407) 745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.



