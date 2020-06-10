All apartments in Orange County
10811 Savannah Landing Circle

10811 Savannah Landing Circle · (407) 745-5377
Location

10811 Savannah Landing Circle, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10811 Savannah Landing Circle · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1681 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Newer 3/2.5 End Unit Townhouse In Beautiful Lake Nona - Come and see this beautiful townhouse located in desirable master planned, gated community of Nona Terrace. Open plan kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar and views to the conservation area. The front door opens into the spacious formal living & dining room. All bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry closet. The master suite has a tray ceiling, walk in closet and & bathroom suite with dual sinks and shower. Outside there is a brick paver driveway and attached 1 car garage.

*Basic cable, internet and lawn care included with monthly rent*

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 650 credit score required. $50 application fee.

For more information and showing times please contact our office at (407) 745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.

(RLNE4119985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 Savannah Landing Circle have any available units?
10811 Savannah Landing Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10811 Savannah Landing Circle have?
Some of 10811 Savannah Landing Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 Savannah Landing Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10811 Savannah Landing Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 Savannah Landing Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10811 Savannah Landing Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10811 Savannah Landing Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10811 Savannah Landing Circle offers parking.
Does 10811 Savannah Landing Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10811 Savannah Landing Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 Savannah Landing Circle have a pool?
No, 10811 Savannah Landing Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10811 Savannah Landing Circle have accessible units?
No, 10811 Savannah Landing Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 Savannah Landing Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10811 Savannah Landing Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10811 Savannah Landing Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10811 Savannah Landing Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
