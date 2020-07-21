All apartments in Orange County
10357 Park Commons Dr
10357 Park Commons Dr

10357 Park Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10357 Park Commons Drive, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
10357 Park Commons Dr Available 10/15/19 Move in Ready 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town house in sought after Moss Park/Lake Nona Area - Immaculate Move in Ready 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town house in sought after Moss Park/Lake Nona Area. Townhouse has ceramic tile in the first floor, cherry wood flooring in the second floor, 1 car garage, Large laundry room with washer and dryer. Master has huge walk in closet and master bath with garden tub and shower. Community has a pool and playground. Townhouse is close to airport and Medical city.
To apply please visit www.propertyce.com

(RLNE1986743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10357 Park Commons Dr have any available units?
10357 Park Commons Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10357 Park Commons Dr have?
Some of 10357 Park Commons Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10357 Park Commons Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10357 Park Commons Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10357 Park Commons Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10357 Park Commons Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10357 Park Commons Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10357 Park Commons Dr offers parking.
Does 10357 Park Commons Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10357 Park Commons Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10357 Park Commons Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10357 Park Commons Dr has a pool.
Does 10357 Park Commons Dr have accessible units?
No, 10357 Park Commons Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10357 Park Commons Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10357 Park Commons Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10357 Park Commons Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10357 Park Commons Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
