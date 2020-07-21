Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

10357 Park Commons Dr Available 10/15/19 Move in Ready 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town house in sought after Moss Park/Lake Nona Area - Immaculate Move in Ready 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town house in sought after Moss Park/Lake Nona Area. Townhouse has ceramic tile in the first floor, cherry wood flooring in the second floor, 1 car garage, Large laundry room with washer and dryer. Master has huge walk in closet and master bath with garden tub and shower. Community has a pool and playground. Townhouse is close to airport and Medical city.

(RLNE1986743)