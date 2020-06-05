10162 Lovegrass Lane

Amenities

Brand New 3/2 Plus Den Home at The Oaks in Moss Park with FREE Internet, Cable and Phone - The Oaks at Moss Park is minutes from the up and coming Medical City located near Lake Nona. With the professional landscaping surrounding Moss Park, it's easy to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and still be minutes away from Orlando's top city attractions.



The Oaks at Moss Park has nature trails, numerous ponds, and will soon have a community pool, large play areas and picnic tables.

FREE Premium Cable, FREE Premium high speed Internet, FREE digital telephone and lawn care are all included with the monthly rent*



This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:

-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances.

-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.

-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom

-Full size washer and dryer.

-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.

-Spacious back yard

-24 hours emergency maintenance.



Schools Include:

-Moss Park Elementary

-Lake Nona Middle School

-Lake Nona High School



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.

For more information and showing times please contact the office at 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com



(RLNE3720348)