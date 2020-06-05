All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:46 AM

10162 Lovegrass Lane

10162 Lovegrass Lane · (407) 745-5377
Location

10162 Lovegrass Lane, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10162 Lovegrass Lane · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1971 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Brand New 3/2 Plus Den Home at The Oaks in Moss Park with FREE Internet, Cable and Phone - The Oaks at Moss Park is minutes from the up and coming Medical City located near Lake Nona. With the professional landscaping surrounding Moss Park, it's easy to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and still be minutes away from Orlando's top city attractions.

The Oaks at Moss Park has nature trails, numerous ponds, and will soon have a community pool, large play areas and picnic tables.
FREE Premium Cable, FREE Premium high speed Internet, FREE digital telephone and lawn care are all included with the monthly rent*

This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:
-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances.
-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.
-Spacious back yard
-24 hours emergency maintenance.

Schools Include:
-Moss Park Elementary
-Lake Nona Middle School
-Lake Nona High School

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact the office at 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com

(RLNE3720348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10162 Lovegrass Lane have any available units?
10162 Lovegrass Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10162 Lovegrass Lane have?
Some of 10162 Lovegrass Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10162 Lovegrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10162 Lovegrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10162 Lovegrass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10162 Lovegrass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10162 Lovegrass Lane offer parking?
No, 10162 Lovegrass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10162 Lovegrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10162 Lovegrass Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10162 Lovegrass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10162 Lovegrass Lane has a pool.
Does 10162 Lovegrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 10162 Lovegrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10162 Lovegrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10162 Lovegrass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10162 Lovegrass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10162 Lovegrass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
