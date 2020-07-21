All apartments in Orange County
10126 Crozier Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

10126 Crozier Court

10126 Crozier Court · No Longer Available
Location

10126 Crozier Court, Orange County, FL 32817

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unfurnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths ,1 car garage home, split floor plan home offers ceramic tile through out, living and dining combo, eat in kitchen, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, large back yard, garage with washer and dryer hook ups, and much more... Home is located with in minutes to shopping dining, 408,417, and UCF.

Available Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Renters Insurance Required*

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.
NO AIRBNB

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Crozier Court have any available units?
10126 Crozier Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10126 Crozier Court have?
Some of 10126 Crozier Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Crozier Court currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Crozier Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Crozier Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10126 Crozier Court is pet friendly.
Does 10126 Crozier Court offer parking?
Yes, 10126 Crozier Court offers parking.
Does 10126 Crozier Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10126 Crozier Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Crozier Court have a pool?
No, 10126 Crozier Court does not have a pool.
Does 10126 Crozier Court have accessible units?
No, 10126 Crozier Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Crozier Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10126 Crozier Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10126 Crozier Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10126 Crozier Court does not have units with air conditioning.
