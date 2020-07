Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

You don't want to miss this updated home with storage galore. New flooring, new windows and fresh paint. There is a detached workshop in backyard with electricity. There are several patios, one is in the front of the house and two in the fenced yard. You will love the screened sunroom that you can use all year round. The backyard is fenced and ready for a new family.