76 Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL with garage

Orange City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
30 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
570 Swan Range Road
570 Swan Range Road, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1607 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,607 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
955 E ROSE AVENUE
955 East Rose Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1168 sqft
Beautiful rental in Orange City. Don't miss the opportunity to have a lush green yard to enjoy. The home has fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It is an easy commute to I-4.Walking distance to Orange City elementary school.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
630 FAWN RIDGE DRIVE
630 Fawn Ridge Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1899 sqft
630 Fawn Ridge Drive. Well Maintained Gorgeous Single Family Home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus office/den with a 2 car garage. Stainless appliance in kitchen with a gas range.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Orange City
Last updated June 14
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

Last updated June 13
Arbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 14
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
721 Arlene
721 Arlene Drive, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and well distributed residence. Ample and illuminated living room. Formal Dining room. Very spacious kitchen with casual dine space. Access to garage from kitchen. Access to Florida room from dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Orange City

Last updated June 13
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1627 Pendleton Street
1627 Pendleton Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1056 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,056 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13
Debary Plantation
1 Unit Available
563 Newhall Lane
563 Newhall Lane, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2196 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/3BA Home in Debary with Courtyard! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,195 square foot home located in the heart of Debary. Upon entry through the front door, you'll be greeted by a spacious, screened in courtyard area.

Last updated June 13
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
870 Farrington Drive
870 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights

Last updated June 13
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
617 Callaghan St
617 Callaghan Street, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1636 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom house in Deltona - This 4 bedroom house has been freshly painted and there is new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Both bathroom showers have been updated recently with beautiful tile.

Last updated June 14
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
802 CARLYLE LANE
802 Carlyle Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Victoria Park. Downstairs has a large den that could be used as a guest room.

Last updated June 14
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1432 Birwood Street
1432 Birwood Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1360 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Home is a split floor plan with open back porch. Located close to restaurants, shopping and medical.

Last updated June 14
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
208 West Chancery Lane (PL)
208 West Chancery Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1409 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a den/office and inside utility room located in Victoria Park! This home has a fenced in back yard, back porch and rear entry 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
765 FARRINGTON DRIVE
765 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
Very Nicely Updated With New Counter Tops Tiled Showers And Bathrooms New Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Clean And Ready To Occupy.

Last updated June 14
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
3095 UTAH DRIVE
3095 Utah Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1336 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BD/2BA This LARGE CORNER LOT features split BEDROOM home floor plan, GRANITE COUNTERS in a country style kitchen; SCREENED porch, Large FENCED back yard with a lot of privacy, 2 car garage, tile floors in Living/foyer/kitchen and

Last updated June 14
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2224 Howland Blvd
2224 Howland Boulevard, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1016 sqft
This spacious 2/1 is located in Deltona. It comes with a 1 car garage and a shed located in the back of the home. It has brand new tile flooring througout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave.

Last updated June 14
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1800 MONTECITO AVENUE
1800 Montecito Avenue, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2201 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home on large lot with a 2-car garage. This home has recently been remodeled including new flooring, both upstairs and down, fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Elegant two story foyer.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
905 Longview Ave.
905 Longview Avenue, DeLand, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
MUST SEE! Recently Renovated 4/2 Home in Deland - This great home features beautiful laminated floors, elegant design, lots of natural light in every room, ceiling fans and more.

Last updated May 14
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1491 Randolph St
1491 Randolph Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH SPLIT PLAN WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ! Kitchen open ups to living room and dining room all with high ceilings! Eat in kitchen with Bay window! Has refrigerator and range and dishwasher

Last updated May 12
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2327 Belen Drive
2327 Belen Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
2327 Belen - WOW! Attractive 3 bedroom home located in Deltona neighborhood.Home features updated fixtures & upgraded master bath, updated appliances in the kitchen, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and a built in microwave. 2 car garage.

Last updated May 10
1 Unit Available
175 ANCONA AVENUE
175 Ancona Avenue, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right.

Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Orange City, FL

Orange City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

