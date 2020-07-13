/
apartments with pool
67 Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
870 Regatta Bay Dr., Bldg. 4, Unit 202
870 Regatta Bay Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Condo in gated Community - Welcome!! This 3/2 2nd floor condo in a gated community with a community pool and a play ground! Granite counter tops, open dining/living area with split floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
850 Enterprise Cove, Unit 204
850 Enterprise Cove Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1168 sqft
3 bed 2 bath condo - This property is on the 2nd floor and located in a gated community. There is interior laundry and a community pool. The appliances are stainless and counter tops are granite. It has a split floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
237 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,841 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orange City Terrace
553 Charles Avenue
553 Charles Avenue, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1213 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,213 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2225 Flamingo Avenue
2225 Flamingo Avenue, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1231 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1135 Outlook Drive
1135 Outlook Drive, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1903 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera Bella
606 Fiorella Court
606 Fiorella Ct, DeBary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3029 sqft
5/3 DEBARY HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RIVIERA BELLA COMMUNITY - LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - Come home to this spacious 5/3 home located in the gated community of Riviera Bella located along the St. Johns River.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Jasmine Woods Ct #12A
130 Jasmine Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona - Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona Lakeside Condos. Available now. Close to I-4. Swimming pool and tennis court access. Walking distance to Publix, and other shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
388 HINSDALE DRIVE
388 Hinsdale Drive, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1997 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy.
Last updated May 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
175 ANCONA AVENUE
175 Ancona Avenue, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3143 WOOD ROSE WAY
3143 Wood Rose Way, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
Come & get it! Located just minutes to I-4 in Arbor Ridge with community pool and lawn care included.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1028 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1404 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
15 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
