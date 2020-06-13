All apartments in Ojus
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:13 PM

2507 Ne 183rd St.

2507 Northeast 183rd Street · (631) 839-0931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2507 Northeast 183rd Street, Ojus, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new, stainless steal appliances, recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment for rent! Fully furnished with a bed & couch, just pack your bags... Brand new carpet, granite counter tops, new bathroom, two brand new AC units. Beautiful backyard with two outdoor living spaces. Backyard is shared with front tenants. Washing machine available, hang dry. Parking space in driveway guaranteed. This apartment requires first, last and security to move in - $3,600 (Not negotiable). Also requires $100 application fee. Must pass a background check, must have 3 references, must have last three months of bank statements and last three months of pay stubs. No pets allowed. Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Ne 183rd St. have any available units?
2507 Ne 183rd St. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2507 Ne 183rd St. have?
Some of 2507 Ne 183rd St.'s amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Ne 183rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Ne 183rd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Ne 183rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Ne 183rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ojus.
Does 2507 Ne 183rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Ne 183rd St. does offer parking.
Does 2507 Ne 183rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Ne 183rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Ne 183rd St. have a pool?
No, 2507 Ne 183rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Ne 183rd St. have accessible units?
No, 2507 Ne 183rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Ne 183rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Ne 183rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 Ne 183rd St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2507 Ne 183rd St. has units with air conditioning.
