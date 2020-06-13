2507 Ne 183rd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brand new, stainless steal appliances, recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment for rent! Fully furnished with a bed & couch, just pack your bags... Brand new carpet, granite counter tops, new bathroom, two brand new AC units. Beautiful backyard with two outdoor living spaces. Backyard is shared with front tenants. Washing machine available, hang dry. Parking space in driveway guaranteed. This apartment requires first, last and security to move in - $3,600 (Not negotiable). Also requires $100 application fee. Must pass a background check, must have 3 references, must have last three months of bank statements and last three months of pay stubs. No pets allowed. Utilities not included.