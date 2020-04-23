2360 NE 211th St

Amenities

Wow! Come and Make this Modern and Remodeled Lakefront 3 bed/ 4 bath yours today! House has White Glass Floors throughout the home! Beautiful and Large Open Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and italian cabinets with 2 sink areas! Bathrooms all remodeled with marble and new vanities! Amazing master with direct lake views, amazing bonus entertaining area, and large walk in california closet. House has Brand New Pool constructed with AMAZING lake views! House has BONUS separate open grass area for kids or dog to run around! House has a very private feel with large fence enclosing the property with high hedge bushes! Super close walking distance to houses of worship in the best area of Highland Lakes!