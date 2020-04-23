All apartments in Ojus
2360 NE 211th St

2360 Northeast 211th Street · (305) 978-5988
Location

2360 Northeast 211th Street, Ojus, FL 33180
Highland Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Wow! Come and Make this Modern and Remodeled Lakefront 3 bed/ 4 bath yours today! House has White Glass Floors throughout the home! Beautiful and Large Open Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and italian cabinets with 2 sink areas! Bathrooms all remodeled with marble and new vanities! Amazing master with direct lake views, amazing bonus entertaining area, and large walk in california closet. House has Brand New Pool constructed with AMAZING lake views! House has BONUS separate open grass area for kids or dog to run around! House has a very private feel with large fence enclosing the property with high hedge bushes! Super close walking distance to houses of worship in the best area of Highland Lakes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 NE 211th St have any available units?
2360 NE 211th St has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2360 NE 211th St have?
Some of 2360 NE 211th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 NE 211th St currently offering any rent specials?
2360 NE 211th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 NE 211th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2360 NE 211th St is pet friendly.
Does 2360 NE 211th St offer parking?
No, 2360 NE 211th St does not offer parking.
Does 2360 NE 211th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 NE 211th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 NE 211th St have a pool?
Yes, 2360 NE 211th St has a pool.
Does 2360 NE 211th St have accessible units?
No, 2360 NE 211th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 NE 211th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 NE 211th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 NE 211th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 NE 211th St does not have units with air conditioning.
