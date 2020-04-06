2200 NE 192nd St

Amenities
Bring your clothes and enjoy to this spectacular house, Fully furnished Modern House 4/3.5, fully renovated house with gorgeous backyard. Custom made lighting, brand new kitchen with all stainless steel appliances: oven,wine cooler, fridge, Custom made closets in every bedroom. large living area with spacious kitchen. Outside backyard is absolutely gorgeous. Custom made top of the line grill and oustide kitchen ice maker, fridge burner and sink, granite countertop. Gorgeous heated pool. Cozy patio furniture, tanning beds, sofas and dining table, 65 inch TV, Bose system. Available May 1st.2020