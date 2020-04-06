All apartments in Ojus
Find more places like 2200 NE 192nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ojus, FL
/
2200 NE 192nd St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:46 PM

2200 NE 192nd St

2200 Northeast 192nd Street · (786) 317-2060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ojus
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2200 Northeast 192nd Street, Ojus, FL 33180
Enchanted Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Bring your clothes and enjoy to this spectacular house, Fully furnished Modern House 4/3.5, fully renovated house with gorgeous backyard. Custom made lighting, brand new kitchen with all stainless steel appliances: oven,wine cooler, fridge, Custom made closets in every bedroom. large living area with spacious kitchen. Outside backyard is absolutely gorgeous. Custom made top of the line grill and oustide kitchen ice maker, fridge burner and sink, granite countertop. Gorgeous heated pool. Cozy patio furniture, tanning beds, sofas and dining table, 65 inch TV, Bose system. Available May 1st.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 NE 192nd St have any available units?
2200 NE 192nd St has a unit available for $9,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2200 NE 192nd St have?
Some of 2200 NE 192nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 NE 192nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2200 NE 192nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 NE 192nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2200 NE 192nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ojus.
Does 2200 NE 192nd St offer parking?
No, 2200 NE 192nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2200 NE 192nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 NE 192nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 NE 192nd St have a pool?
Yes, 2200 NE 192nd St has a pool.
Does 2200 NE 192nd St have accessible units?
No, 2200 NE 192nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 NE 192nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 NE 192nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 NE 192nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 NE 192nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2200 NE 192nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ojus 1 BedroomsOjus 2 Bedrooms
Ojus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOjus 3 Bedrooms
Ojus Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity