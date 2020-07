2120 NE 205th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

HIGHLAND LAKES MODERN HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, BEAUTIFUL POOL AREA & SCREENED PATIO! NICE MARBLE FLOORS! NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS & WOOD CABINETS! NEWER BATHROOMS! LOVELY POOL & PATIO AREA FOR THE FAMILY TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA AT ITS BEST! CIRCULAR DRIVE WAY WITH PAVERS! RENTAL INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE & POOL MAINTENANCE! 24-HOUR GATED COMMUNITY! WALK TO HOUSES OF WORSHIP, EXCELLENT SCHOOLS & THE HIGHLAND LAKES PARK! MINUTES TO THE NEW IPREP NORTH ACADEMY & THE NEW POSNACK SCHOOL! CLOSE TO I-95, AVENTURA MALL, GULFSTREAM, BEACHES, FIU & TWO (2) AIRPORTS. DOG FRIENDLY!