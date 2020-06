Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES!

CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE. YOUR FAMILY WILL LOVE SPENDING THE DAY PLAYING IN LARGE FENCED YARD WITH SPARKLING POOL. WALK TO BEST SCHOOLS AND HOUSES OF WORSHIP. MINUTES TO I-95, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT. MONTHLY RENTAL INCLUDES POOL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE.