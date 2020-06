Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

large and spacious home over 3100 sq.ft in great sky lake manor with large back yard and private pool great for entertainment /social gathering.

4 bed 2 bath and converted TWO car garage that can be used for another extra large bedroom/ office/library or game room.

All rooms are large.

Close to shopping’s, schools, and houses of worship, minutes from Aventura mall, minute from i 95



can be rented for 3-4 monthes 5500 per month



agent is the owner