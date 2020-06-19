All apartments in Ojus
Find more places like 1302 Northeast 191st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ojus, FL
/
1302 Northeast 191st Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

1302 Northeast 191st Street

1302 Northeast 191st Street · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ojus
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1302 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL 33179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit A122 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
1302 Northeast 191st Street Apt #A122, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Lake views from Living area and Master bedroom on this very nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment on first floor for a very affordable price. Very convenient assigned parking right at your door. Bright and spacious unit with nicely remodeled kitchen and baths. Walking-closet in master plus additional closet space. Brand new water heater. Property with plenty of garden space to enjoy. Nice Safe complex with Pool and Social area. Very convenient location 5 min from main highways, Biscayne Blvd and Oleta River. 10 min from Aventura Mall and Gulfstream Race Park and Casino/Mall and only 15 to 20 min to Miami Beaches, Downtown, and Airport. Walking Distance to shopping plazas and all kind of service stores, restaurants, gym, grocery shops, banks. Easy to show. Call for appointment. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3592350 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Northeast 191st Street have any available units?
1302 Northeast 191st Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 Northeast 191st Street have?
Some of 1302 Northeast 191st Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Northeast 191st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Northeast 191st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Northeast 191st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Northeast 191st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ojus.
Does 1302 Northeast 191st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Northeast 191st Street does offer parking.
Does 1302 Northeast 191st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Northeast 191st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Northeast 191st Street have a pool?
Yes, 1302 Northeast 191st Street has a pool.
Does 1302 Northeast 191st Street have accessible units?
No, 1302 Northeast 191st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Northeast 191st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Northeast 191st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Northeast 191st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Northeast 191st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1302 Northeast 191st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ojus 1 BedroomsOjus 2 Bedrooms
Ojus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOjus 3 Bedrooms
Ojus Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity