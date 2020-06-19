Amenities

1302 Northeast 191st Street Apt #A122, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Lake views from Living area and Master bedroom on this very nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment on first floor for a very affordable price. Very convenient assigned parking right at your door. Bright and spacious unit with nicely remodeled kitchen and baths. Walking-closet in master plus additional closet space. Brand new water heater. Property with plenty of garden space to enjoy. Nice Safe complex with Pool and Social area. Very convenient location 5 min from main highways, Biscayne Blvd and Oleta River. 10 min from Aventura Mall and Gulfstream Race Park and Casino/Mall and only 15 to 20 min to Miami Beaches, Downtown, and Airport. Walking Distance to shopping plazas and all kind of service stores, restaurants, gym, grocery shops, banks. Easy to show. Call for appointment. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3592350 ]