987 Crestwood Commons Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE 6/9/18 10:45 to 11:30 -- AVAILABLE NOW!!



This beautifully decorated 3 Bedroom 3 Bath town home is located in the prestigious area of Crestwood Heights. No expense was spared in this spacious 2,212 square foot home. Explore the magnificent home with open concept living ��� breakfast nook, formal dining room, medallion mosaic travertine stone and tile entry, custom window treatments, crown molding, designer wall treatments and the extra attention to detail with upscale light fixtures.



Your outdoor living includes a screened in lanai with wood look tile. The town home comes with all your appliances - stainless in the kitchen and a full size washer and dryer in the indoor laundry area with additional storage right off the two car garage. The lower level has enough wall space to arrange all of your living room furniture with vaulted ceilings. The large master suite upstairs has custom closets, a master ensuite with dual vanities, over sized glassed in shower area and garden tub.



Enjoy all the amenities the community of Crestwood Heights has to offer - resort style pool, playground and community center. Lawn maintenance, exterior pest control and exterior of building are included in the rent.



No matter where you work or play when you call this your home there is easy access to everything - . conveniently located near schools, shopping and dining in downtown Ocoee and the Winter Garden Village - 429, the 408 and the Florida Turnpike. Too much to mention. Set your appointment today!



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon. Showings on this property only with approved applications.



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,797, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,797, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.