Ocoee, FL
987 Crestwood Commons Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

987 Crestwood Commons Avenue

987 Crestwood Commons Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

987 Crestwood Commons Avenue, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE 6/9/18 10:45 to 11:30 -- AVAILABLE NOW!!

This beautifully decorated 3 Bedroom 3 Bath town home is located in the prestigious area of Crestwood Heights. No expense was spared in this spacious 2,212 square foot home. Explore the magnificent home with open concept living ��� breakfast nook, formal dining room, medallion mosaic travertine stone and tile entry, custom window treatments, crown molding, designer wall treatments and the extra attention to detail with upscale light fixtures.

Your outdoor living includes a screened in lanai with wood look tile. The town home comes with all your appliances - stainless in the kitchen and a full size washer and dryer in the indoor laundry area with additional storage right off the two car garage. The lower level has enough wall space to arrange all of your living room furniture with vaulted ceilings. The large master suite upstairs has custom closets, a master ensuite with dual vanities, over sized glassed in shower area and garden tub.

Enjoy all the amenities the community of Crestwood Heights has to offer - resort style pool, playground and community center. Lawn maintenance, exterior pest control and exterior of building are included in the rent.

No matter where you work or play when you call this your home there is easy access to everything - . conveniently located near schools, shopping and dining in downtown Ocoee and the Winter Garden Village - 429, the 408 and the Florida Turnpike. Too much to mention. Set your appointment today!

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon. Showings on this property only with approved applications.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,797, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,797, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue have any available units?
987 Crestwood Commons Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue have?
Some of 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
987 Crestwood Commons Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue offers parking.
Does 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue has a pool.
Does 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue have accessible units?
No, 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 987 Crestwood Commons Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

