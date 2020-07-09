604 Fortanini Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b3750ab0b2 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in the gated Westyn Bay Community located off Ocoee-Apopka Road (437), just off the 429. It is convenient to the Turnpike, the 408, and State Road 50. This unit includes wood-look tile downstairs, and updated kitchen, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and one-car garage with covered patio! The community of Westyn Bay includes two pools, two separate clubhouses, basketball court, tennis courts, volleyball court, baseball and soccer fields. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.