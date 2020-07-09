602 Spring Lake Cir.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4b7e8806b ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 9, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This three bedroom home is located in the quiet community of Spring Lake Hills convenient to Ocoee shopping, dining, 408, parks, lakes and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with tile flooring and carpeting in the bedrooms, a nicely appointed galley kitchen with granite counters and all the appliances, living room, dining room, a nice master suite with private bath and walk-in closet, inside utility room with full size washer/dryer hookups, fenced yard and one car garage. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.