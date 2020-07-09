All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 602 Spring Lake Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
602 Spring Lake Cir.
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

602 Spring Lake Cir.

602 Spring Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

602 Spring Lake Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4b7e8806b ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 9, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This three bedroom home is located in the quiet community of Spring Lake Hills convenient to Ocoee shopping, dining, 408, parks, lakes and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with tile flooring and carpeting in the bedrooms, a nicely appointed galley kitchen with granite counters and all the appliances, living room, dining room, a nice master suite with private bath and walk-in closet, inside utility room with full size washer/dryer hookups, fenced yard and one car garage. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Spring Lake Cir. have any available units?
602 Spring Lake Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 602 Spring Lake Cir. have?
Some of 602 Spring Lake Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Spring Lake Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
602 Spring Lake Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Spring Lake Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 602 Spring Lake Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 602 Spring Lake Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 602 Spring Lake Cir. offers parking.
Does 602 Spring Lake Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Spring Lake Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Spring Lake Cir. have a pool?
No, 602 Spring Lake Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 602 Spring Lake Cir. have accessible units?
No, 602 Spring Lake Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Spring Lake Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Spring Lake Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Spring Lake Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Spring Lake Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College