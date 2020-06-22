All apartments in Ocoee
533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY

533 Dunoon Street · No Longer Available
Location

533 Dunoon Street, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 3BD/2BA - Cheshire Woods - A Place for Happy Living! Charming home in Cheshire Woods in gated Wesmere. Private backyard backs to conservation with screened in patio. Desirable split bedroom plan. Separate living room and dining room. Wesmere is an established community with many neighborhood amenities, conveniently located near shopping, dining, major highways, and area attractions.

Application fees are non-refundable.

Application process is online at: www.OrlandoLease.com. Go to Vacancies and find property. "Apply Now"

Full Credit/Skip/Eviction/Criminal check is done on all applicants.

Application Fee is $50 per adult due at end of application.
Security Deposit is equal to One Months Rent.

Please have the following documents ready to attach as JPEG or PDF.
Drivers License & Pay Stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
No, 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 DUNOON ST. ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with air conditioning.
