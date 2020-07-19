515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE

Amenities
This home is immaculate and shows exceptionally well. It has beautiful wood laminate floors thoroughout with the exception of the kitchen and bath rooms. There is also a bonus room with custom french doors that can be used as an additonal bedroom, office or study. There are so many upgrades that makes this home an enjoyable one. A custom ceramic back splash, pull out shelves, granite countertops and 42 inch cabinets just to name a few. This property also includes the lawncare! The community amenities are also amazing and includes a swimming pool with a bath house, club house, playground and gazebo. This home is a must see!