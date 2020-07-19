All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE

515 Douglas Edward Drive · No Longer Available
Location

515 Douglas Edward Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
This home is immaculate and shows exceptionally well. It has beautiful wood laminate floors thoroughout with the exception of the kitchen and bath rooms. There is also a bonus room with custom french doors that can be used as an additonal bedroom, office or study. There are so many upgrades that makes this home an enjoyable one. A custom ceramic back splash, pull out shelves, granite countertops and 42 inch cabinets just to name a few. This property also includes the lawncare! The community amenities are also amazing and includes a swimming pool with a bath house, club house, playground and gazebo. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE have any available units?
515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE have?
Some of 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 DOUGLAS EDWARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
