374 LAURENBURG LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

A beautiful 5/3 FENCED home with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS a huge den/office/5th bedroom in a GATED and POOL community in a highly demanded neighborhood…just under 2700 sqft home with 3 WAY SPLIT floor plan offering lots of privacy...NEW ROOF, NEW FLOORING/PAINT, NEW FENCE...NO CARPET in this home (photos with no furniture in are taken after the renovation)...the entry double doors invites you to open, spacious and bright family room, kitchen and breakfast room combo with high ceilings…a great size master bedroom with lot of windows and sliding doors to the patio…a huge walk in closet and great size master bathroom...a separate MASTER SUIT with a full bathroom and walk-in closet…great size kitchen with lots of tall cabinets and an island…a nice size formal dining room…OVER-SIZED and EXTENDED garage with WORK STATION...a covered, tiled and screened patio....many community amenities like community POOL and SPA, several tennis courts, parks and playgrounds...near major highways 429, 408, Turnpike...10 minutes to Winter Garden Village, shops, restaurants...great schools....call today to view this beautiful home! Photos with furniture were taken prior to tenant moving out.