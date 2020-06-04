All apartments in Ocoee
Ocoee, FL
374 LAURENBURG LANE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

374 LAURENBURG LANE

374 Laurenburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

374 Laurenburg Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A beautiful 5/3 FENCED home with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS a huge den/office/5th bedroom in a GATED and POOL community in a highly demanded neighborhood…just under 2700 sqft home with 3 WAY SPLIT floor plan offering lots of privacy...NEW ROOF, NEW FLOORING/PAINT, NEW FENCE...NO CARPET in this home (photos with no furniture in are taken after the renovation)...the entry double doors invites you to open, spacious and bright family room, kitchen and breakfast room combo with high ceilings…a great size master bedroom with lot of windows and sliding doors to the patio…a huge walk in closet and great size master bathroom...a separate MASTER SUIT with a full bathroom and walk-in closet…great size kitchen with lots of tall cabinets and an island…a nice size formal dining room…OVER-SIZED and EXTENDED garage with WORK STATION...a covered, tiled and screened patio....many community amenities like community POOL and SPA, several tennis courts, parks and playgrounds...near major highways 429, 408, Turnpike...10 minutes to Winter Garden Village, shops, restaurants...great schools....call today to view this beautiful home! Photos with furniture were taken prior to tenant moving out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 LAURENBURG LANE have any available units?
374 LAURENBURG LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 374 LAURENBURG LANE have?
Some of 374 LAURENBURG LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 LAURENBURG LANE currently offering any rent specials?
374 LAURENBURG LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 LAURENBURG LANE pet-friendly?
No, 374 LAURENBURG LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 374 LAURENBURG LANE offer parking?
Yes, 374 LAURENBURG LANE does offer parking.
Does 374 LAURENBURG LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 LAURENBURG LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 LAURENBURG LANE have a pool?
Yes, 374 LAURENBURG LANE has a pool.
Does 374 LAURENBURG LANE have accessible units?
No, 374 LAURENBURG LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 374 LAURENBURG LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 LAURENBURG LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 374 LAURENBURG LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 LAURENBURG LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
