3015 CARDASSI DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

Beautiful, large executive 6 bedroom home in guard gated community on Lake Apopka in Ocoee. This home features a guest suite down stairs with full bath. There is another bedroom with a half bath downstairs that can be used as a den or office. Huge master upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms and spacious loft upstairs. Large formal, dining and family rooms. Two sets of sliding doors lead to the covered screened patio with views of Lake Apopka, the base ball, soccer fields, and sunsets over the lake. This community comes with tons of amenities: Baseball courts, Tennis courts, sand volley court, resort style pool, clubhouse, gazebo on lake Apopka, soccer and baseball fields and walking trails. Easy access to airports, theme parks and downtown Orlando via Hwy 429, Fla Turnpike and Hwy 408.