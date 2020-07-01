All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated January 20 2020 at 7:15 PM

3015 CARDASSI DRIVE

3015 Cardassi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Cardassi Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Beautiful, large executive 6 bedroom home in guard gated community on Lake Apopka in Ocoee. This home features a guest suite down stairs with full bath. There is another bedroom with a half bath downstairs that can be used as a den or office. Huge master upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms and spacious loft upstairs. Large formal, dining and family rooms. Two sets of sliding doors lead to the covered screened patio with views of Lake Apopka, the base ball, soccer fields, and sunsets over the lake. This community comes with tons of amenities: Baseball courts, Tennis courts, sand volley court, resort style pool, clubhouse, gazebo on lake Apopka, soccer and baseball fields and walking trails. Easy access to airports, theme parks and downtown Orlando via Hwy 429, Fla Turnpike and Hwy 408.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE have any available units?
3015 CARDASSI DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE have?
Some of 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3015 CARDASSI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 CARDASSI DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

