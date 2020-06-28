267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE

Amenities
BACK ON MARKET. Beautiful townhome in the highly desirable, gated community of Village of Wesmere! 3 bedrooms and a loft. All appliances, including washer and dryer. 42" kitchen cabinets. Granite counter tops. Low E energy efficient windows.
Spacious master suite with two walk-in closets! Association is responsible for lawn care, front and back. Community features 2 gated entries, extra parking spaces, pool, clubhouse, playground. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Convenient to turnpike, 429 and 408. Orlando International Airport only 30 minutes away! Tenants are responsible for verifying room measurements and school zoning.