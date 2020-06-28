All apartments in Ocoee
Ocoee, FL
267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:47 PM

267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE

267 White Dogwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

267 White Dogwood Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761
Villages of Wesmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
BACK ON MARKET. Beautiful townhome in the highly desirable, gated community of Village of Wesmere! 3 bedrooms and a loft. All appliances, including washer and dryer. 42" kitchen cabinets. Granite counter tops. Low E energy efficient windows.
Spacious master suite with two walk-in closets! Association is responsible for lawn care, front and back. Community features 2 gated entries, extra parking spaces, pool, clubhouse, playground. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Convenient to turnpike, 429 and 408. Orlando International Airport only 30 minutes away! Tenants are responsible for verifying room measurements and school zoning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE have any available units?
267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE have?
Some of 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE has a pool.
Does 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
