267 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

BACK ON MARKET. Beautiful townhome in the highly desirable, gated community of Village of Wesmere! 3 bedrooms and a loft. All appliances, including washer and dryer. 42" kitchen cabinets. Granite counter tops. Low E energy efficient windows.

Spacious master suite with two walk-in closets! Association is responsible for lawn care, front and back. Community features 2 gated entries, extra parking spaces, pool, clubhouse, playground. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Convenient to turnpike, 429 and 408. Orlando International Airport only 30 minutes away! Tenants are responsible for verifying room measurements and school zoning.