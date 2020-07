Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool

Beautiful and Spacious 2/2 Condo in Ocoee - Spacious condo, centrally located close to major roads, yet secluded from the traffic and noise. All appliances included. Split Bedroom Floor plan. High, vaulted ceilings! This condo is located at Bordeaux, a beautiful community that offers you a pool, gym, and playground. Ready to be occupied on July 20. Text now to set up an viewing appointment. 407-925-9711.



(RLNE5920875)