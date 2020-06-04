All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1830 Black Maple Place

1830 Black Maple Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Black Maple Pl, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
NEW NEW NEW 4 bedroom 3 Bath Home in Arden Park North - NEW NEW NEW 4 bedroom 3 Bath Home in Arden Park North
Come be the first to move in this brand new home in Ocoee
Move into a brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home Home has quartz counter tops up graded cabinets, with ceramic tile in great room, kitchen.and bathrooms Bedroom are a split plan with carpet . With the 4th bedroom with 3rd bath perfect for grandma. Master bath has shower and a large garden tub. 2 car garage, laundry room with washer and dryer. Community has playgrounds, large clubhouse, on-sight HOA office and pool. Conveniently close to the 429 and the Florida Turnpike
Rent $2199.00
Security $2199.00
Admin Fee $100.00
Application $75.00 per Adult
HOA Application

(RLNE5452860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Black Maple Place have any available units?
1830 Black Maple Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1830 Black Maple Place have?
Some of 1830 Black Maple Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Black Maple Place currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Black Maple Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Black Maple Place pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Black Maple Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1830 Black Maple Place offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Black Maple Place offers parking.
Does 1830 Black Maple Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 Black Maple Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Black Maple Place have a pool?
Yes, 1830 Black Maple Place has a pool.
Does 1830 Black Maple Place have accessible units?
No, 1830 Black Maple Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Black Maple Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Black Maple Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Black Maple Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Black Maple Place does not have units with air conditioning.
