1796 LEATHER FERN

Amenities
This house is wonderful and perfect for your family!
Beautiful 2 story 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath home, desirable gated subdivision Village of Wesmere. Within a short walk to the Elementary School – Westbrooks A+ Graded Orange County Public School, the community offers playgrounds and a community pool. Inside the home you will find, wood floor throughout the living area and three rooms on the second floor, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood wall decoration, back patio with stones, makes for a great area for family reunion. All bedrooms are upstairs and the property also has a bonus area that can be used for entertainment or office area. The property comes complete with Washer and Dryer.
Don't miss out on this home it won't last long! Call today for a showing.