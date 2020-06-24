All apartments in Ocoee
1796 LEATHER FERN

1796 Leather Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1796 Leather Fern Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Villages of Wesmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This house is wonderful and perfect for your family!
Beautiful 2 story 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath home, desirable gated subdivision Village of Wesmere. Within a short walk to the Elementary School – Westbrooks A+ Graded Orange County Public School, the community offers playgrounds and a community pool. Inside the home you will find, wood floor throughout the living area and three rooms on the second floor, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood wall decoration, back patio with stones, makes for a great area for family reunion. All bedrooms are upstairs and the property also has a bonus area that can be used for entertainment or office area. The property comes complete with Washer and Dryer.
Don't miss out on this home it won't last long! Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1796 LEATHER FERN have any available units?
1796 LEATHER FERN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1796 LEATHER FERN have?
Some of 1796 LEATHER FERN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1796 LEATHER FERN currently offering any rent specials?
1796 LEATHER FERN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1796 LEATHER FERN pet-friendly?
No, 1796 LEATHER FERN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1796 LEATHER FERN offer parking?
Yes, 1796 LEATHER FERN offers parking.
Does 1796 LEATHER FERN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1796 LEATHER FERN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1796 LEATHER FERN have a pool?
Yes, 1796 LEATHER FERN has a pool.
Does 1796 LEATHER FERN have accessible units?
No, 1796 LEATHER FERN does not have accessible units.
Does 1796 LEATHER FERN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1796 LEATHER FERN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1796 LEATHER FERN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1796 LEATHER FERN does not have units with air conditioning.

