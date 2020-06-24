All apartments in Ocoee
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
1784 Sparkling Water Cir
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

1784 Sparkling Water Cir

1784 Sparkling Water Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1784 Sparkling Water Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/deec44a07f ---- Available middle of July! 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME on private lot with plush landscaping. Unique floorplan features all 4 bedrooms on one side of the house. BRAZILIAN OAK WOOD FLOORS throughout the formal living room, dining room and Master Bedroom. Carpet in the other 3 bedrooms. HIGH CEILINGS and ceiling fans throughout, dual sinks in BOTH bathrooms. Spacious Master Bedroom has large walk in closet, garden tub and sliding doors with view of the pool area. Kitchen and family room are all tiled with EXPANDED VIEW OF POOL area through oversized sliding glass doors. Kitchen features all STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES with laundry room nearby INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER. Pool is solar heated, deck has a LARGE COVERED PORCH section and screened enclosure. Backyard is FULLY FENCED with paver area. House has a generator hookup, fresh neutral paint throughout, nice touches, arched doorways and fantastic curb appeal. POOL SERVICE AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!! Reflections is a well maintained neighborhood with community pool, playground and basketball court on a lake. Easy access to 408. NO PETS

12 Months Ceramic Tile Courtyard Disposal Fence Hardwood Flooring Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1784 Sparkling Water Cir have any available units?
1784 Sparkling Water Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1784 Sparkling Water Cir have?
Some of 1784 Sparkling Water Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1784 Sparkling Water Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1784 Sparkling Water Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1784 Sparkling Water Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1784 Sparkling Water Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1784 Sparkling Water Cir offer parking?
No, 1784 Sparkling Water Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1784 Sparkling Water Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1784 Sparkling Water Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1784 Sparkling Water Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1784 Sparkling Water Cir has a pool.
Does 1784 Sparkling Water Cir have accessible units?
No, 1784 Sparkling Water Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1784 Sparkling Water Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1784 Sparkling Water Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1784 Sparkling Water Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1784 Sparkling Water Cir has units with air conditioning.
