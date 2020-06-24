1784 Sparkling Water Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/deec44a07f ---- Available middle of July! 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME on private lot with plush landscaping. Unique floorplan features all 4 bedrooms on one side of the house. BRAZILIAN OAK WOOD FLOORS throughout the formal living room, dining room and Master Bedroom. Carpet in the other 3 bedrooms. HIGH CEILINGS and ceiling fans throughout, dual sinks in BOTH bathrooms. Spacious Master Bedroom has large walk in closet, garden tub and sliding doors with view of the pool area. Kitchen and family room are all tiled with EXPANDED VIEW OF POOL area through oversized sliding glass doors. Kitchen features all STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES with laundry room nearby INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER. Pool is solar heated, deck has a LARGE COVERED PORCH section and screened enclosure. Backyard is FULLY FENCED with paver area. House has a generator hookup, fresh neutral paint throughout, nice touches, arched doorways and fantastic curb appeal. POOL SERVICE AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!! Reflections is a well maintained neighborhood with community pool, playground and basketball court on a lake. Easy access to 408. NO PETS



