1757 Slough Court
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:52 PM

1757 Slough Court

1757 Slough Court · No Longer Available
Location

1757 Slough Court, Ocoee, FL 34761
Brookestone

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home is located in the Brookstone Community. Great location with easy commute to toll roads. This home has over 2500 square feet of living space including a formal living and dining room and family room. The upgrades include custom tile, granite, stainless appliances and more. Outside you will find a pool and covered lanai.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 Slough Court have any available units?
1757 Slough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1757 Slough Court have?
Some of 1757 Slough Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 Slough Court currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Slough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 Slough Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1757 Slough Court is pet friendly.
Does 1757 Slough Court offer parking?
No, 1757 Slough Court does not offer parking.
Does 1757 Slough Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 Slough Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 Slough Court have a pool?
Yes, 1757 Slough Court has a pool.
Does 1757 Slough Court have accessible units?
No, 1757 Slough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 Slough Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 Slough Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1757 Slough Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1757 Slough Court does not have units with air conditioning.
